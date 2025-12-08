Marcine Janice “Marcy” Beyer (Schmale)

Wednesday, October 9th, 1940 – Sunday, November 30th, 2025

Marcine Janice (Schmale) Beyer, 85, Olathe, Kansas passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Marcy was born on October 9, 1940 in Clay Center, Kansas to the parents of Harvey Schmale and Vera (Berggren) Schmale.

Marcy was raised on her family farm in Clifton, Kansas. Marcy often talked fondly of her childhood memories including watching her daddy farm with his team of horses, enjoying home cooked meals prepared by her mother, and playing with her sister, Mavis. Marcy was a proud member of 4-H and Future Homemakers of America (FHA). She was also the majorette for her high school band. Marcy graduated from Clifton High School in 1958. She then went on to further her education in Topeka, Kansas and earned a degree in nursing before moving to Olathe, Kansas. Marcy welcomed her daughter, Jan Annette (Beyer) Smith in 1965 and her son Charles Jeffrey Beyer in 1970. Marcy spent her early adult life raising her children and working as a nurse for a family medicine practice. Marcy was known for her resilience and strong work ethic and would later be recognized for her incredible 35 years of service to Olathe Medical Center.

Outside of work, Marcy especially loved costuming antique dolls and was an incredibly talented seamstress. Marcy kept herself busy running her business “Sewing Plain and Fancy.” Her creativity and talent shined through her work and so many fellow collectors couldn’t wait to dress their doll in Marcy’s latest project whether it be leather shoes, felt hats decorated with feathers, corsets, lacy undergarments, an elegant dress made from silk, or a costume complete with all the frills. When she wasn’t petal to the metal on her sewing machine, Marcy enjoyed building doll furniture and crafting accessories for her dolls. Marcy was a long-time member of the Show-Me Doll Club of Missouri-Kansas. Through her doll club membership, Marcy met many friends who became more like family. She especially cherished her dear friend, Debra Garver, who remained a supportive, caring friend through her final days. Over the years, Marcy and her friends ventured to countless doll shows across the United States and attended several of the United Federation of Doll Clubs (UFDC) annual conventions. Marcy enjoyed leading workshops at club meetings and convention and teaming up with her friend Debbie to host “Tea with Dolly and Me” events.

We would all agree that Marcy’s favorite title was “Grandma Marcy.” She adored her three grandchildren and was intentional about spending quality time with Taylor, Jake, and Katie. Marcy would support her grandchildren in any endeavor, whether it was helping with 4-H sewing projects, cheering them on at sporting events, or attending celebrations for baptisms, confirmations, birthdays, and graduations. She never missed a big life moment. Each year Marcy’s grandchildren looked forward to Christmas where they would open her stacking gift boxes that featured handwritten poems as clues to what the next gift box had inside. Marcy also loved playing board games, Bingo, and cards with her family.

When she wasn’t in her sewing room or spending time with family, Marcy could be found cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks. She even had a lucky sweatshirt that would be used if the Jayhawks needed some extra support. Marcy was also strong in her faith and a devout member of the King of Kings Lutheran Church in Gardner, Kansas.

Remaining to cherish Marcy’s memory are her children Jan (Brad) Smith and Jeff (Deanna) Beyer; grandchildren: Taylor (Blake) Baumann, Jake Beyer and Katie Beyer; great-grandson William Baumann; sister Mavis (Wayne) Schultz and many loving family members.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 11, 2025 at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 306 E. Madison Street, Gardner, Kansas. Interment at Olathe Memorial Cemetery will follow. Memorial contributions may be given to Advanced Hospice or King of Kings Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

