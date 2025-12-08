May 29, 1961 — November 18, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

The Petty Family invites you to Celebrate The Life of Mark Petty

3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, December 27, 2025

John Knox Presbyterian Kirk Church

11430 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114

Mark Conner Petty, 64, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on November 18, 2025, surrounded by family and friends. He graduated from Grandview High School in 1979 and later attended Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. While at Westminster, he pledged Phi Delta Theta fraternity, forming many lifelong friendships. His family is grateful for their support, the texts, the stories, and the love and compassion brought to “Doc” in his final weeks.

Mark will be remembered for his quick wit, his kindness, his deep love for his son, and, of course, his unwavering devotion to the Grateful Dead, whose songs he played often enough that the family learned them by heart—whether they meant to or not.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lee and Ralph Petty, and his brothers-in-law, Jay Sommers and Chip Woods. He is survived by his son, Sergeant Conner Petty, U.S. Army – an infantry squad leader and Airborne Ranger; his siblings Cathy Broockerd (Terry), Mindy McDermott (Rick), Doug Petty (Barb) and Janice Woods (Doug McMichael); and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews – all of whom he adored. The family offers a special thank you to Laurie Fickle, Laura Carlson and Elizabeth Petty for the joy they brought Mark throughout his adult life. The family would also like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Aspen Health and Wellness, and KC Hospice, for the compassion and care they provided Mark.

Memorial contributions in Mark’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, Wounded Warrior Project or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.