Monday, January 9th, 1956 – Monday, November 17th, 2025

Rebecca (Becky) Sue Stratton (Lehman), 69, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of November 17, 2025.

Becky made her home in Kansas City, Missouri, with her beloved husband, Brent Stratton, whom she married in 1991 in Mission, Kansas. She graduated from Gardner High School and attended both the University of Kansas and Arizona State University. Becky spent most of her career as a travel agent, sharing her love of adventure with others.

Known for her vibrant personality, Becky never knew a stranger. She was an avid reader, a great cook (thanks to her mother), a devoted Grateful Dead fan, and a Trivial Pursuit enthusiast. Her love for animals was lifelong, and she cherished her dogs and cats dearly. Becky and Brent were passionate about caring for feral cats in their neighborhood and they were also great fans of the Kansas City Chiefs! Becky’s warmth, humor, and radiant smile brought joy to everyone around her, and she will be deeply missed.

Born January 9, 1956, in Gardner, Kansas, Becky was the daughter of Peggy Sue [Westhoff] Weber and John K. Weber. Tragically, her father passed away unexpectedly before her birth. Later, Peggy married Donald E. Lehman, who lovingly adopted Becky. Both Peggy and Don preceded her in death.

Becky is survived by her stepmother, Carol Lehman; brothers Gene (Irene) Lehman and Jim (Shellie) Lehman; and sister Janie Lehman. She was preceded in death by her brother Jay Lehman. Her grandparents, Clyde and Susan Westhoff and Karl and Dorothy Lehman, also preceded her in death. Becky adored her nieces and nephews—Keaton, Kara, Regina, Alina, Luke, and Emmy—who brought her great joy. She is also survived by aunt Anne Bowen and uncles Jim Westhoff and Dana Lehman along with several great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

