Ronald Henry “Butch” Niehaus

Tuesday, July 21st, 1942 – Sunday, November 23rd, 2025

Ronald "Butch" Henry Niehaus, 83, Gardner, Kansas passed away Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Olathe Hospice House.

Butch was born on July 21, 1942, in Carroll, Iowa to Jack Niehaus and Ardella (Kasperbauer) Niehaus. He graduated in 1959 from Kuemper Catholic School in Carroll. Butch had various jobs which included working at the Templeton Feed Store with his father to convenient stores and car dealerships. He was a proud business owner of both B&B Detailing as well as the Family Clothing Center which he founded with his wife Betty. Butch eventually retired from the Clarinda, Iowa school system.

Butch loved collecting things. He was very proud of his ever-growing coin collection and his NASCAR memorabilia. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, when they appeared on television, they were the only team he would watch and not change the channel to check on the NASCAR races during commercial breaks.

Butch is survived by his son Dan “Deeke” Niehaus and wife Gail along with their 5 children and 3 grandchildren; his son Dave “Goose” Niehaus and wife Stacy along with their 3 children; his son Austin Berry and his 3 children Adiken, Austin Jr., and Ava; his son Blake Berry and Blake’s son London.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his sister Patricia Sondgeroth, his brother-in-law Leroy Sondergroth, as well as his parents Jack and Ardella.

