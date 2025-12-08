William Vernon “Bill” Nevius

Saturday, November 21st, 1931 – Sunday, November 30th, 2025

Bill Nevius, 94, passed away on November 30, 2025. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery at a future date.

William V Nevius was born November 21, 1931 to Samuel and Mary (LaRosh) Nevius on their farmstead southeast of Spring Hill, Kansas. Except for military service that took him overseas a short time, he lived and worked his entire life near his birthplace.

He was one of few remaining farmers who built their farm and livestock operation before the existence of cabs on tractors, air conditioning, and GPS. His kids recall him coming home after dark with dirt so caked on that the whites of his eyes nearly glowed in the dark.

While he was a member of various organizations and committees such as the Miami County ASC, Spring Hill Ruritans and the American Legion over the years, above all, he was simply a hard-working farmer who poured his life into the land he worked and the crops and the livestock he raised. He continued to be actively involved in the farming operation with his son, Dan, until the very end.

He married Wanda Dees in 1958 and they raised 5 children – Conni, Nancy, Gail, Mary and Dan.

He was preceded in death by Wanda, his wife of 63 years, as well as all of his siblings – Dorothy Zimmerman, Wayne Nevius and Edward Nevius. He leaves 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

His hands are finally at rest, and his life’s harvest lives on through those who loved him.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.