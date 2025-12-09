JoCo Homebuying: The hidden costs of homeownership (and how to stay ahead of them)

by Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Buying a home is an exciting milestone. The paperwork is signed, the keys are yours, and the champagne is chilling. But once the moving truck pulls away and you’re standing in the middle of your new living room surrounded by boxes labeled “misc,” a quiet realization sets in:

Oh my gosh, I’m officially a grown-up. Owning a home costs more than just my mortgage payment. Wait… how much more?

Welcome to the club — the homeowner club — where the grass is greener (because you’re paying to water it), and the joy of owning your space comes with a few surprise costs no one really talks about until you’re in the thick of it.

Here are a few of the most common “oh yeah, that too” expenses and how to stay one step ahead of them:

Repairs and maintenance:

Roofs don’t ask your permission before leaking. HVAC units pick the hottest day of the year to call it quits. Experts suggest setting aside about 1% of your home’s value every year for maintenance.

Utilities and services:

Electric, gas, water, sewer, trash pickup, and possibly a mysterious stormwater fee you didn’t know existed until it showed up on your bill like an uninvited dinner guest.

Property taxes and insurance:

They’re often tucked neatly into your monthly mortgage payment, but they can change — and not always in your favor. Rising home values and insurance premiums have a sneaky way of creeping up.

HOA fees (and surprise assessments):

If you live in a managed neighborhood, you’ll likely have regular dues. But also beware the dreaded “special assessment” letter when the community pool needs new tiling or the entrance signs get a makeover.

Home upgrades and furnishings:

You think you’re all set — until your old couch looks weird in your new living room, the blinds don’t fit, and you realize you now have three times as many windows to decorate.

The good news

Knowing about these hidden costs means you can plan for them — and avoid that “uh-oh” feeling down the road. Setting up a “home fund” savings account, even tossing in a little each month, can make a big difference when the unexpected happens (and it will).

Owning a home isn’t just about paying the mortgage. It’s about investing in a space that’s truly yours — to shape, protect, and enjoy.

If you ever want a teammate to help you plan your next move, the team at Fountain Mortgage is always just around the corner.