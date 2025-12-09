July 16, 1953 — November 24, 2025

Leawood

Jeffery (Jeff) W. Fuller passed away peacefully on November 24, 2025. Jeff was born in Bethlehem, PA, on July 16, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. and Margaret W. Fuller. He is survived by his sister, Susan F. Robin (Sidney) of Austin, TX; his brothers, Jack Fuller (Laurie) of Overland Park, KS and Reed Fuller (Sherry) of Leawood, KS; as well as 10 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jeff attended Shawnee Mission South High School, where he was a star running back. He continued his football career at the College of Emporia on a football scholarship before transferring to Pittsburg State University, where he was a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. Jeff loved the Chiefs and the Royals. He also loved music- especially Christian music which he played often. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and sweet man who was always ready with a warm smile and a handshake.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the City Union Mission. A celebration of life will be held at Avenue 80, 8045 Metcalf, Overland Park (entrance to the gathering is the door to the South of the Enterprise Bank building on Metcalf, once inside take the elevator to the 5th floor) on Saturday, January 10th, 2026 at 5pm.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.