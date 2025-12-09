Thursday, January 6th, 1938 – Friday, December 5th, 2025

Joyce Marie Kiper, 87, Gardner, Kansas passed away Friday, December 5, 2025 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 15, 2025 with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Interment to follow at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Joyce was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 6, 1938. Her parents were Joseph and Susie (Lyninger) Haskins. She graduated in 1956 from high school in Jeffersonville, Indiana. On May 29, 1958, Joyce married Charles E. Kiper. She worked as an accountant for ERC of GE Aerospace, Overland Park, Kansas. Joyce was a member of Overland Park Baptist Temple. She enjoyed bowling, watching baseball, shopping and Hallmark movies, especially the Christmas movies. Joyce loved caring for her dogs.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Charles, Gardner, Kansas; children: Steve Kiper, Gardner, Kansas, Pamela Wilson, Gardner, Kansas, Becky Renick, Grain Valley, Missouri and Bruce Kiper, Kemp, Texas; sister Robin Schmidt, South Carolina; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.