Johnson County Obituaries

Lawrence J. VanWalleghem

July 31, 1935 — December 7, 2025
Leawood

Larry J. VanWalleghem, 90, passed away at home on December 7, 2025. He was born July 31, 1935, in his parent’s home on 55th St. and Nieman in Shawnee, KS, now West Flanders Park. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol (Zahner), in 1956, and they had 70 years of a loving marriage.

Larry worked for AT&T for 35 years. His job took him and his family to live in Pittsburg, PA, Waldwick, NJ, and back to their hometown, Shawnee, in 1971.

Larry and Carol shared many hobbies, including bridge (with master points), golf, and travel.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol, his son, Larry Jr., and his daughter, Karen. Five grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive him.

Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Friday, December 12, 2025 at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Shawnee, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

