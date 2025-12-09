Olathe commission deals blow to townhome plan at 119th and Lone Elm

Applause filled the room Monday night after the Olathe Planning Commission recommended denying a rezoning request that would have allowed townhomes to be built at the northeast corner of 119th Street and Lone Elm Road.

The developers sought to rezone the 7.7 acre lot from Neighborhood Center to R-3, a low-density multifamily home district. The townhomes would back up directly to the Foxfield Townhomes community.

Staff recommended denial

The planning commission’s 5-0 vote aligned with a recommendation by city planning staff to deny the project, saying it conflicts with several goals of Olathe’s long-term land use plan, PlanOlathe.

Staff noted the vacant lot on the corner of 119th and Lone Elm is one of the few areas designated for commercial use in northwest Olathe.

Construction on the 119th Street extension project is underway, about a mile and a half from the proposed site. The $55.7 million project will connect a mile-long gap on 119th Street between Northgate and Woodland Road.

Staff said once the “missing link” 119th Street project is completed in 2027, more people will go to northwest Olathe, creating a stronger demand for retail.

Backlash from neighbors

Residents from Foxfield Townhomes spoke in opposition to the new development. A major concern for residents was that people living in the new townhomes would use Foxfield’s community pool and its own trail system, which are paid for by their HOA.

“We can’t afford to keep this up if we have to pay for them, too,” Foxfield resident Arthur Reinhart told the commission at the meeting.

Nearby residents also shared their concerns about traffic, saying the intersection already gets congested because four schools are close by.

No one who spoke at the meeting expressed concern with using the land for commercial purposes.

Ahead of the meeting, the planning commission received 41 letters in opposition to the townhomes, mostly from nearby residents.

Developers disagree

Attorney Curtis Holland, who represents the developer and presented at the meeting, said “retail doesn’t work on this corner.” He said the owners of the lot, which has been vacant for over 20 years, have never received any interest in retail development.

He argued that the townhomes not aligning with PlanOlathe should not be an issue.

“A comp plan is a guide,” he said. “It’s not set in stone.”

What now?

Prior to the vote, commissioners echoed staff’s desire to develop commercial space in northwest Olathe.

“The area is a commercial desert,” Commissioner Ken Chapman said.

The Olathe City Council will have the final vote on the project at the Jan. 6, 2026 meeting.