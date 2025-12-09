Thomas Tindal Crouch, M.D.

Sep 21, 1937 – Nov 30, 2025

Dr. Thomas “Tom” Tindal Crouch, a pioneer in the field of nephrology, passed away unexpectedly after a brief hospitalization at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City (KC), MO.

Tom was born in Valdosta, GA. but spent his early years in Jasper, FL. before moving to the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs, CO. at age 11. He graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School with a class of 32 people. Tom went on to attend Colorado College as a pre-med major, as he always knew medicine was his calling. Tom played ice hockey and soccer in college and was the President of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Tom received his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in 1963, where he was named the outstanding junior student in medicine and was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha, a medical honorary society. He completed his Internal Medicine internship at the University of California Hospital in San Francisco before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a Captain in Germany for 2 years. Tom completed his Internal Medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. upon his return to the U.S. He remained at the Mayo Clinic to complete his Nephrology fellowship and serve as a staff physician before moving to the KC area in 1971 to join the Internal Medicine multi-specialty group of Arms, Dodge, Robinson and Wilbur (ADRW) at St. Luke’s Hospital (SLH). He later became President of ADRWC (Crouch) and retained that position through the group’s transition to a nephrology only practice, KC Kidney Consultants.

Tom was the 1st board certified nephrologist in the KC area. He was the Director of the Department of Nephrology and Dialysis and the Kidney Transplant Department at SLH from their inception until he retired in 2016. Tom later served as a medical director for various Renal Care Group and DSI Renal dialysis clinics in the area. Tom not only practiced nephrology, treating those with kidney disease, but he also maintained an active internal medicine practice throughout his career.

Tom was on the teaching staff for the SLH Residency Program and initiated and developed their Nephrology Fellowship Program. In addition, he was a clinical professor at the University of Missouri- Kansas City School of Medicine.

Tom’s devotion to SLH was unprecedented. In addition to practicing there for 55 years, he was President of the SLH Medical Staff and the SLH Foundation for Research and Development, was Chair of the SLH Physicians and Hospital Organization and served on the SLH Board of Directors.

Tom had numerous publications in national medical journals, lectured at both local and national medical meetings, and served as a clinical investigator and director of multiple clinical research trials.

Tom co-founded the Midwest Organ Bank (now the Midwest Transplant Network (MTN)), the organ procurement organization for KS. – Western MO., in 1973. He served on its Board of Directors since its inception, performing many roles, including serving as Board Chair. Tom also co-founded the National Kidney Foundation Affiliate of KS. – Western MO., serving as its Board Chair. Additionally, Tom was Board Chair of the Missouri Kidney Program and the End Stage Renal Disease Network #9. He was involved in numerous other metro, state and national nephrology and medical organizations, boards and societies. His honors include recognition in The Leading Physicians of the World and in a national survey of physicians rated highest by their patients.

Tom was a member of Mission Hills Country Club, Ventana Golf and Racquet Club, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and the Vanguard Club.

Tom married Helen Brainerd in 1961, and the marriage resulted in 3 beautiful children. Tom and Karren King married in 1987, and they would have been married 39 wonderful years in Jan. That marriage resulted in one child. He so loved his family and was very proud of his 4 children and 7 grandchildren. Tom lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every minute. He was an excellent skier, loved to fly fish, and played tennis and golf. He and Karren enjoyed scuba diving together for 35 years. They were avid travelers and adventurers and were fortunate to have visited all 7 continents, as well as much of the U.S. They especially enjoyed spending time with their friends, family and pups in Tucson, Az. and La Paz, BCS, Mexico. Tom made many wonderful memories over his 88 years of life, and those of us who had the excellent fortune to know Tom will cherish ours with him.

As a founder of MTN, helping to enable many around the U.S. to benefit from life-saving organs, as well as receive bone, tissue and corneas, it is fitting that Tom was able to donate his corneas and tissue to those in need. Tom left this world doing what he had done most his life…..helping others.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Olivia Bailey Tindal Crouch and Dr. Everett Cornish Crouch. He is survived by his loving wife, Karren, of the home; his children, Thomas Crouch, Jr. (Paula Bryant) of Walnut Creek, CA.; Katy Crouch of Bellevue, WA.; Frances Canter (Bill) of Rogers, AR.; and Tyler Crouch of Harrisonville, MO.; his grandchildren, Helen Manuel, Reina Crouch, Matthew Manuel, Spencer Crouch, Joe Ubaldi, Olivia Ubaldi and Ben Manuel; his siblings, Dr. Everett Crouch of Jacksonville, FL and Ann DeBlasio of Denver, CO.; in-laws, Sue King and Wilbert Crawford of Harrisonville, MO., and many extended family members and friends.

The service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in KC, MO. at 1 pm on Dec. 20th, followed by a celebration of Tom’s life at Mission Hills Country Club. The service will be live-streamed at https://standrewkc.org/watch/ for those unable to attend. Memorial donations in Tom’s name can be made to the St. Luke’s Foundation Thomas Crouch Lectureship Fund.

