Sunday, June 28th, 1964 – Friday, December 5th, 2025

Tina Marie Cantrell, 61, Gardner, Kansas passed away Friday, December 5, 2025 at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-12 Noon Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Burial at Gardner Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Tina was born in Kansas City, Kansas on June 28, 1964 to James and Mary (Gray) Cusick. She graduated from Wyandotte High School. Tina worked for Med James Insurance Company. On February 14, 2001, she married Lendel Cantrell, Jr. in Olathe, Kansas. Tina loved to watch shows from Korea, create bracelets, decorate her home, collect Pokémon, care for her cats and going to the movies with Lendel. She has lived in in Gardner for 25 years.

Tina is survived by her husband Lendel, Gardner, Kansas; stepmother Gloria Cantrell, Gardner, Kansas; children Aaron Cantrell, Cheyenne Cantrell, Alexis Cantrell and James Cantrell all of Gardner, Kansas; stepchildren Heather (Spike) Austine, Olathe, Kansas, Shawn Glenn Cantrell, Kansas City, Kansas, Sean Kyle Cantrell, Shawnee, Kansas and Trevor Cantrell, Overland Park, Kansas; sister Connie (James) Bray, Kansas City, Kansas and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Cusick and siblings Jamie Miller and Victoria Phippin.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.