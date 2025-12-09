fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

William Edward Renegar

Share this story:

May 30, 1954 — December 1, 2025
Kansas City

William Edward (Bill) Renegar was born May 30, 1954, middle child to Donna (Baier) and Calvin Renegar. He called Kansas City home, working for the Internal Revenue Service 30+ years. He made great friends in all walks of life, and enjoyed Chiefs and Royals games, travel adventures, was an avid science enthusiast and voracious reader. His endless intellectual curiosity was only matched by his quirky wit.

Bill’s family includes parents Donna and Calvin, brother Jim Renegar (Suzanne), sister Linda Culp (Steve), nieces and nephew, Randi Culp Stewart (Will), Courtney Kartsioukas (Nick), Matt Culp (Mandie), Morgan Bastian (Jason), and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill died December 1st, 2025, joining his parents, brother-in-law Steve, and nephew Matt.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee at 9:40am to process to Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa for a 10:00am graveside service.

Heifer International was his favorite charity. If anyone would like to make donations in his name, please consider Heifer International https://www.heifer.org.

As a young man, Bill dreamed of being an astronaut and exploring the universe. Looks like his dream came true. Safe travels, Bill.

Graveside Service

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

Resurrection Catholic Cemetery

8300 Quivira Road
Lenexa, KS 66215

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

Previous article
Gardner Edgerton board votes to remove book ‘Jesus Land’ from high school library
Next article
Lawrence J. VanWalleghem

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.