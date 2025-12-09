William Edward Renegar

May 30, 1954 — December 1, 2025

Kansas City

William Edward (Bill) Renegar was born May 30, 1954, middle child to Donna (Baier) and Calvin Renegar. He called Kansas City home, working for the Internal Revenue Service 30+ years. He made great friends in all walks of life, and enjoyed Chiefs and Royals games, travel adventures, was an avid science enthusiast and voracious reader. His endless intellectual curiosity was only matched by his quirky wit.

Bill’s family includes parents Donna and Calvin, brother Jim Renegar (Suzanne), sister Linda Culp (Steve), nieces and nephew, Randi Culp Stewart (Will), Courtney Kartsioukas (Nick), Matt Culp (Mandie), Morgan Bastian (Jason), and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill died December 1st, 2025, joining his parents, brother-in-law Steve, and nephew Matt.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee at 9:40am to process to Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa for a 10:00am graveside service.

Heifer International was his favorite charity. If anyone would like to make donations in his name, please consider Heifer International https://www.heifer.org.

As a young man, Bill dreamed of being an astronaut and exploring the universe. Looks like his dream came true. Safe travels, Bill.

Graveside Service

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

Resurrection Catholic Cemetery

8300 Quivira Road

Lenexa, KS 66215

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.