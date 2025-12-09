Obituaries December 9, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries William Edward Renegar Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL May 30, 1954 — December 1, 2025 Kansas City William Edward (Bill) Renegar was born May 30, 1954, middle child to Donna (Baier) and Calvin Renegar. He called Kansas City home, working for the Internal Revenue Service 30+ years. He made great friends in all walks of life, and enjoyed Chiefs and Royals games, travel adventures, was an avid science enthusiast and voracious reader. His endless intellectual curiosity was only matched by his quirky wit. Bill’s family includes parents Donna and Calvin, brother Jim Renegar (Suzanne), sister Linda Culp (Steve), nieces and nephew, Randi Culp Stewart (Will), Courtney Kartsioukas (Nick), Matt Culp (Mandie), Morgan Bastian (Jason), and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill died December 1st, 2025, joining his parents, brother-in-law Steve, and nephew Matt. Family and friends are invited to meet at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee at 9:40am to process to Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa for a 10:00am graveside service. Heifer International was his favorite charity. If anyone would like to make donations in his name, please consider Heifer International https://www.heifer.org. As a young man, Bill dreamed of being an astronaut and exploring the universe. Looks like his dream came true. Safe travels, Bill. Graveside Service Saturday, December 20, 2025 Starts at 10:00 am (Central time) Resurrection Catholic Cemetery 8300 Quivira Road Lenexa, KS 66215 Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home. Previous articleGardner Edgerton board votes to remove book ‘Jesus Land’ from high school libraryNext articleLawrence J. VanWalleghem