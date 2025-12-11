Barbara Sue Tinsley

March 9, 1950 — Dec. 8, 2025

Barbara “Barb” Sue Tinsley, 75, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2025. She was born on March 9, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, a place she carried in her heart throughout her life.

Barb was a proud graduate of Bishop Miege High School and went on to devote 25 years of service to the local school district. Her dedication to students and colleagues was evident in the care, laughter, and light she brought to her work each day.

Those who knew Barb will forever remember her vibrant spirit — bold, joyful, and unapologetically herself. She filled every room with energy and warmth, combining honesty with deep compassion. She never met a stranger or an animal she didn’t adore, and she had a remarkable ability to make others feel seen, welcomed, and embraced. Her sharp wit was legendary, and her presence brought comfort, humor, and authenticity in equal measure.

A faithful servant of Christ, Barb was a devoted parishioner at St. Joseph for over 30 years. Her faith rooted her life and guided the kindness she shared so generously with others.

Barb is survived by her loving husband, Robert C. Tinsley; her son Christopher (Elizabeth) Tinsley; her daughter Michelle Funk; her five cherished grandchildren: Madison (Jacob) Theis, McKenzie (Andrew) Deckard, Zachary Funk, Savannah Tinsley, and Emersyn Tinsley; her sisters Sally Steck and Judy Gresco; and her sister-in-law Annette Harris.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Kenneth Harris; her sister Beverly (Jimmy) Curry; her brother Kenneth Harris Jr.; her mother-in-law Mary Tinsley; her son-in-law Justin Funk; and her brother-in-law Don Steck.

Visitation be held Monday, December 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church the Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 and Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery and a luncheon.

The family suggests memorials be made in honor of Barbara to Evergreen Hospice.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.