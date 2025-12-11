Claire Albano

Aug. 9, 1949 — Nov. 30, 2025

Leawood

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Claire (Valente) Albano. Born August 9, 1949 in Peekskill, New York, Claire left us November 30, 2025 in Leawood, Kansas, leaving a void that will never be filled. We remember Claire with a life filled with immense love.

Claire was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Elaine Valente. She is survived by Vincent (Vinnie) Albano, her loving husband of 54 ½ years. Also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Vincent (V.J.) and Julie, her son, Michael, her son, Anthony, and her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Brian Chalmers, and grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew, Christopher, and Addison Chalmers.

She also leaves behind her siblings, Peggy Muccia, Louie Valente, Anne (John Procyk) Valente, Bob (Michelle) Valente, Joan (Michael) Parthemore, and Patrick (Charlotte) Valente. Along with nieces, Lauren, Crystal, and Kayla, and nephews, Joseph, Nicholas, Paul, and Patrick.

Claire was a para at Pleasant Ridge Middle School for a decade. Claire’s passions included her Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs. But her most cherished roles were mom and being gamma to her precious grandchildren. Even with her grandchildren living in New York, she did not miss a single baseball or basketball game watched via live streaming the games.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Claire’s memory to her favorite charity, Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Claire’s cremains will be interred at Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, Kansas.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.