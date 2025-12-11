James Finus “Jim” Wright Jr.

Oct. 21, 1956 – Dec. 5, 2025

Olathe

James “Jim” F. Wright, Jr. 69 of Olathe, Kansas passed away Friday, December 5, 2025 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Jim was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on October 21, 1956 to James F. Wright, Sr. and Carol Jean (Arbuckle) Elliot. On August 11, 1990, Jim married Janet Susan Wittry. They had a beautiful marriage full of love and laughter. He worked as an electrician in many settings before retiring from the Paola School District during the summer of 2025. Jim dedicated many years of his life to coaching a local softball team, the Stingers. He also enjoyed playing golf, visiting the beach with his daughter, gardening, and caring for his many plants.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents James and Carol, wife Janet, and sisters Vickie Jean Wright and Tammy Ann Hargrove. He is survived by his daughter Maria Susan Wright, son in law Weston Gilbreth, sister Sherry Lynn Griner, brother-in-law Danny Griner, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.

