Nov. 21, 1938 — Dec. 6, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Jerome Dennis Rendina, aged 87, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on 6 December, 2025, in Leawood, Kansas. He was born on 21 November, 1938, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Albert and Dorothy Rendina. Dennis left behind a wife, April; two sons, Mark and Barry; and two daughters, Kim and Dennise.

Dennis was a private person, yet he made many contributions as a sociable and compassionate parishioner at John Knox Kirk Presbyterian Church. Known for his helpful and friendly demeanor, he took professional pictures during all church occasions and they were printed in the Church publications. He was also a classic car enthusiast. His greatest passion was photography, which he learned in the US Air Force Reserves. He was called up for service in the US Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Dennis was a longtime Executive at Crawford Insurance Agency. After retiring from the insurance industry, he moved to Tallgrass Creek Senior Living Community, embracing a quiet life enriched by the company of close friends and the community.

Dennis’s life, dedicated to his family and friends, was rich with memories and deeply rooted relationships that shaped his legacy. Dennis enjoyed taking many trips with his granddaughters Margaret, Rachel, and Anna as they were growing up. They will never forget his love and kindness. He also leaves behind a grandson, Parker; a granddaughter, Beatrice; and seven great-grandchildren: Olivia, Cameron, Malcolm, Joseph, Patrick, Samuel, and Brendan.

Dennis’s life serves as a tribute to a man who was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel on 13 December, 2025. The Visitation will begin at 11:30am, with the Funeral Service starting at 12:30pm. There will be a gathering at his son Mark’s home after the services.

Dennis will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will forever be remembered for his simple, unassuming nature and his profound impact on the lives he touched.

