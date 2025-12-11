Joel S. Christian

Aug. 30, 1942 — Nov. 28, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Joel Christian went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 28, 2025. She was born on August 30, 1942 in Butler, Missouri to Theodore and Charlotte Schnieder. In high school, she played field hockey and enjoyed other sports. Many summers were spent as a camp counselor helping with water sports. She married Clifford Christian in 1962. Together they had three children. Joel was a Girl Scout Leader, sport and theater parent. She attended all the concerts and events as she was able to for her children and grandchildren. She loved her family and being around them, from trips to the lake with her sisters to later spending time with her grandkids. After Cliff retired, they took a grand adventure in a cross country car trip; from Mount Rushmore, to Redwood Forest, to Portland, OR to Coeur D’Alene, Idaho and back home to Missouri. They saw family and had many adventures. She was able to travel out of the country and zip line in Mexico. She made friends wherever she went, including JCPenny, where she worked for several years and her church.

Joel is survived by her husband, Clifford Christian. Her three children : Teresa (Zephry) Bingham, Stephen (Ann Martin) Christian, Carol (David). Her siblings: Stephanie (Tom) Schmitgall and Christopher (Nancy) Schneider. Grandchildren: Christina (Jacob) Brown, William Bingham, Emilie (Tyler) Kodanaz, Aryn Christian, Melody, Alex and Yvaine and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Theodore and Charlotte Schneider, her sister, Paula Lane and her brother, Stephen Schneider.

Memorial Service will be at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens in August 2026 . Visitation will be one hour before services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to JOHNSON COUNTY AGING AND HUMAN SERVICES, (CHAMPSS OR HOME DELIVERED MEALS) 11811 S Sunset Dr, Suite 1300 Olathe, KS 66061. These services were a great help to her and Cliff.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.