Dec. 20, 1982 — Dec. 7, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Lindsay Jean Zubeck (Miller), age 42, passed away peacefully on December 7th, 2025, in Prairie Village, Kansas, after an eight-year battle with ocular melanoma. Lindsay was born on December 20th, 1982, in Kansas City, Missouri. Lindsay lived a life defined by resilience, purpose, and unwavering devotion to her family and community.

Lindsay graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School, where she was a standout athlete on the girls’ varsity basketball team and an active member of DECA. She continued her education at Kansas State University earning a degree in secondary education with a minor in marketing. While at K-State, she was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, where she formed lifelong friendships and embraced leadership opportunities that helped shape her future.

She began her professional career as a marketing teacher at Bonner Springs High School. Though she only taught there for just a year, her energy and dedication left a lasting impression on her students. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Paul Zubeck, the couple moved to Colorado, where they lived for 18 years. During that time, Lindsay worked at ATI in many roles and became an integral part of the product team. Colorado became a cherished home for Lindsay and Paul as they raised their three children and built a strong community filled with lasting friendships.

Throughout her journey with ocular melanoma, Lindsay remained committed to advocacy and service within the Melanoma Research Foundation. Lindsay served as co-chair of the Denver Melanoma Research Foundation and was honored with the Courageous Award at the Denver Melanoma Gala in 2019 for her strength and dedication to raising awareness of all types of melanoma.

Lindsay shared her personal experience with cancer through her heartfelt blog at mrscaptainron.com. Her writing offered hope and inspiration to others facing similar challenges. Her guiding mantra- “If you want to do something, do it. Don’t wait! Enjoy every day of life!” This was not only advice but a philosophy she embraced fully.

Lindsay found joy in travel and delighted in discovering local coffee shops wherever she went. She cherished quiet moments watching sunsets on the beach and being out on the water-times that brought peace and reflection.

Above all else, Lindsay loved being a mom. Whether it was cheering her three children on at sporting events or supporting their countless activities and interests, she never missed an opportunity to show them her love and encouragement. She embraced motherhood with boundless love and enthusiasm.

In the spring of 2025, Lindsay and her family returned to Prairie Village to be closer to extended family.

Lindsay’s legacy is one of strength, love and fearless living. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her and continue to inspire all who were touched by her remarkable spirit.

Lindsay is survived by her devoted husband, Paul Zubeck; their three children Cannon, Connelly and Caden; her parents Jim and Linda Miller; grandmother Rogene Conn; sister Jamie Smith (Adam); brothers Bobby Miller (Brooke) and Brett Miller (Molly); many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Robert D. Conn and cousin Jordan Mann.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lindsay’s honor to the Melanoma Research Foundation or Leawood Presbyterian Student Ministries, investing in the next generation and the faith formation of her children.

