Your Insurance: End-of-year insurance checklist

As 2025 winds down, it’s a great time to take a moment to evaluate your current insurance coverage and make sure you are adequately protected. Here’s a brief checklist that you can use to help make sure your homeowner’s insurance coverage is in good shape for the year to come.

Review your homeowner’s insurance coverage.

Here are a few must-have coverage items and questions to ask your agent. Make sure you understand these limits and how these items are covered on your current homeowner’s policy.

Do you have coverage for Service Lines or Buried Utility Lines (water, sewer from the house to the street)

Do you have enough sewer and water back-up coverage in the event of a sump pump or electrical failure?

Do you know if you have full replacement cost on your roof?

Stay on top of maintenance to detect issues early.

Just as you and your family get routine checkups at the doctor, it’s important you do the same for your home. Getting regular maintenance checks for your heating and cooling, plumbing, and electrical systems can be a lifesaver in troubleshooting an issue before it turns into major damage. Your home insurance is of course there to cover you for severe claim events but you’ll save the cost of the deductible and the trauma of repairs if you can avoid a claim with pro-active maintenance.

Tell your agent about any home improvements.

Did you add on to your house? That new addition will increase your home’s square footage and that new kitchen will increase its value. Work with your agent to adjust your insurance to protect your home or rental property’s current value.

Make sure you have great relationship with your insurance professional.

Your home is most likely your largest asset and too important to trust coverage to folks you don’t have a great relationship with. If you don’t have a solid relationship with your insurance professional, consider making a change before the end of the year.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review and to discuss any aspect of your homeowner’s insurance in Johnson County.