fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Blue Valley School Buzz: Champions of Learning

Share this story:

Our students are building strong foundations and setting the standard for reading success! In the fall reading assessments, 74.6% of K-1 students scored at or above benchmark on the Acadience reading diagnostic, demonstrating strong early literacy skills. Among students in grade 2-8, an impressive 80.5% scored in the “low risk” or “college pathway” category on the Fastbridge reading assessment. These exceptional results highlight the dedication of our students, staff and families who work together to ensure Blue Valley Schools is cultivating lifelong learners prepared to navigate their future with purpose. To explore our Champions of Learning 2025 special publication, visit www.tinyurl.com/BV-COL25.

Previous article
A message from AdventHealth: Do heart attacks increase during the holidays?
Next article
Local obituaries from Dec. 5 – Dec. 11

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.