Blue Valley School Buzz: Champions of Learning

Our students are building strong foundations and setting the standard for reading success! In the fall reading assessments, 74.6% of K-1 students scored at or above benchmark on the Acadience reading diagnostic, demonstrating strong early literacy skills. Among students in grade 2-8, an impressive 80.5% scored in the “low risk” or “college pathway” category on the Fastbridge reading assessment. These exceptional results highlight the dedication of our students, staff and families who work together to ensure Blue Valley Schools is cultivating lifelong learners prepared to navigate their future with purpose. To explore our Champions of Learning 2025 special publication, visit www.tinyurl.com/BV-COL25.