Obituaries December 12, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Dec. 5 – Dec. 11 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. James Finus “Jim” Wright Jr.; Lindsay Jean Zubeck; Joel S. Christian; Claire Albano; Jerome Dennis Rendina; Barbara Sue Tinsley; Tina Marie Cantrell; Joyce Marie Kiper; David Jeffrey “Jeff” Swanson; Thomas Tindal Crouch, M.D.; Jeffery (Jeff) W. Fuller; Lawrence J. VanWalleghem; William Edward Renegar; Perry Mac Jones; Gail Vernon Howard; David Lee Gieringer; William Vernon “Bill” Nevius; Marcine Janice “Marcy” Beyer (Schmale); James “Bobby” Barnhart; Ronald Henry “Butch” Niehaus; Rebecca “Becky” Sue Stratton (Lehman); Jeanette A. O’Connor; Joy A. Phillips; Mark Conner Petty; Joseph Eugene McMillian; Douglas “Doug” Lloyd McKinley; Vittoria Brunetti; Winston Lee Grantham Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Champions of LearningNext articleSMSD News: Read Across SMSD – Embrace Evolution About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Seeing need in JoCo, nonprofit pharmacy catering to uninsured clients wants to open in Shawnee Olathe students, teachers say cutting middle school cheer elective could limit access This longtime JoCo Christmas Bureau volunteer helps bring the holidays to thousands of kids in need Johnson County wants to be in ‘conversation’ for new Kansas nuclear reactor After razor-thin election, Gardner Edgerton school board must now fill seat — Here’s why