The man charged with attacking an 85-year-old woman with a hammer outside an Olathe Whole Foods earlier this month now faces a more severe charge.

On Wednesday, prosecutors amended their complaint against Christopher Adam Brewer, 50, and are now charging him with attempted first degree murder, a level 1 felony.

Brewer initially faced a charge of aggravated battery, a level 4 felony.

Online inmate records show Brewer remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center at New Century. His bond is currently set at $100,000.

His next court date is set for Jan. 26, 2026.

District court documents reveal new information about the attack on an 85-year-old woman in an Olathe Whole Foods parking lot.

Olathe Police officers were called to the grocery store at 14615 W. 119th St., just after 12:33 p.m on Sunday for an armed disturbance.

Police found the victim lying on the ground with lacerations to her face and skull. Her nasal bone was exposed from her injuries, according to a criminal affidavit.

Several witnesses say they saw Christopher Adam Brewer, 50, strike the victim in the head with a hammer.

One witness told police he was loading groceries into his car when he heard the victim scream. He ran over to the scene where he stood between Brewer and the victim. Other “Good Samaritans” helped to defend and assist the woman, the affidavit said.

A witness reported that Brewer was “relatively calm” after the attack.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found Brewer with a hammer in his hand. Police also found marijuana on him after a search.

He was arrested at the scene and later charged with aggravated battery, a class 4 felony.

The victim endured facial fractures and was placed in the ICU after surgery.

Police say Brewer told them, “I hit someone today” before being read his rights. He also asked if he could find out what happened to the victim.

Brewer is being held on a $35,000 bond, according to Johnson County court documents. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 11.