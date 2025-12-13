Your Library: Spring 2026 Guide is here

Johnson County Library is happy to share that the Spring 2026 Guide is now available at all branches. This Guide is designed to be your easy, reliable source for everything happening at the Library from January through April. It helps you see what’s coming up, find what interests you and make the most of what the Library offers this season.

Inside, you’ll find information about upcoming events and programs at every branch and online. You’ll also see updates from the Library, Friends of Johnson County Library and the Johnson County Library Foundation. This issue includes details about ongoing partnerships with the Johnson County Genealogical Society, along with Genealogy Day activities, Memory Lab highlights and other opportunities to learn and explore.

The Guide is published three times each year in December, April and August so you always know what’s planned for the four months ahead.

The Spring 2026 Guide includes several features readers often look for:

Information about the Comprehensive Library Master Plan refresh

Everyday Library perks that many people don’t realize are available

Volunteer profiles from the Foundation, Friends and Genealogy communities that share their connection to the Library

A full list of programs for all ages, including Birth to Six activities, teen events, online author talks and many others

The cover features “Butterfly Garden,” an illustration by Kansas City artist and disability rights advocate Oliver Reid. Reid will exhibit his artwork at the Shawnee Library this spring. His work reflects hope, emotion and daily life, and he draws inspiration from nature, from the things that make us human and from his experience as a disabled person. You can find more information on Reid at hopeisolive.carrd.co.

There is a wide variety of events and activities this spring for kids, teens and adults. You can read all about them by picking up a copy of the Spring 2026 Guide at any branch or view the digital version online.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom