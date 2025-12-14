A Kansas City, Kansas, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Lenexa on Friday morning.

Lenexa police, firefighters, Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash under the 95th Street bridge just before 6:40 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Kong Yang, 59, was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan south on I-435 approaching 95th Street at approximately 6:37 a.m.

Troopers say the van “drifted off the roadway” and struck a pillar of the 95th Street bridge.

Yang died at the scene. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, nobody else was injured in the crash.

The crash log says Yang was not wearing a seat belt.