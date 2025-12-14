fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response
Less than 1 min. read

1 man killed after minivan hits bridge pillar on I-435 in Lenexa

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the person killed as a 59-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas.

Resigned Overland Park Police sergeant now working for Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Photo credit Shutterstock.

A Kansas City, Kansas, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Lenexa on Friday morning.

Lenexa police, firefighters, Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash under the 95th Street bridge just before 6:40 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Kong Yang, 59, was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan south on I-435 approaching 95th Street at approximately 6:37 a.m.

Troopers say the van “drifted off the roadway” and struck a pillar of the 95th Street bridge.

Yang died at the scene. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, nobody else was injured in the crash.

The crash log says Yang was not wearing a seat belt.

Previous article
Take a look inside Johnson County’s newest fire station, serving De Soto and Panasonic plant area

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.