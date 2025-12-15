JCCC Updates: Complete the FAFSA over winter break

Winter break is almost here for so many students! While it’s tempting to put school out of mind, this is the perfect time for college students and their parents to complete the 2026–2027 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Students who are thinking about attending college during the 2026-2027 school year should file the FAFSA. Currently enrolled college students also need to refile the FAFSA each year they plan to be in school.

Who needs to file the FAFSA?

Generally, students under the age of 24 are considered dependent when filing the FAFSA, so their parent(s) will need to contribute information to the FAFSA form too.

The simplified FAFSA will securely access IRS tax filing records, but parents should have their tax return and filing information from the previous tax year (in this case, 2024) ready, along with Social Security information (if applicable), current balances of bank accounts, child support records, and information on investments and assets. The student will need to include their financial information and previous tax year records (if applicable) as well, so have that handy.

There are many criteria that define “independent” students who do not need to include their parents’ information. Independent students file the FAFSA using their tax, financial, and personal information. If the independent student is married, they will also include their spouse’s information.

Learn more about what’s needed to get started .

Why file the FAFSA?

Filing the FAFSA determines a student’s eligibility for federal student aid—funds from the U.S. government the student uses to pay for college. Federal student aid comes in many forms, including Pell Grants, Parent PLUS Loans, federal work-study, and direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans. Some of these programs are gift aid—dollars that don’t need to be paid back—but others, like loans, would need to be paid back after the student is no longer enrolled in college. Completing the FAFSA does not commit the student to accepting any federal aid they may qualify for; it simply expands their opportunities for aid options.

If a student can file a FAFSA, it is recommended. Many colleges (including JCCC) use information from the FAFSA results to determine eligibility for school-specific scholarships, grants, and other need-based financial assistance provided by the institution or other organizations.

Where do I go if I need help?

JCCC is hosting pop-up events this winter and spring to help students and their families complete the FAFSA. As they are scheduled, event information will be available at jccc.edu/financialaid . Also on this page are frequently asked questions about the FAFSA, financial literacy resources, information about how to calculate the cost of college attendance, and more.

JCCC’s Financial Aid Office can also help prospective JCCC students with FAFSA questions during business hours by appointment, phone, or walk-in visit.

Important dates and deadlines

The FAFSA can be filed at any time during the academic year; however, all students should be aware of any priority deadlines for the FAFSA and scholarship applications set by the schools they’re interested in to receive maximum consideration. For JCCC students, those priority dates and deadlines are as follows:

January – The 2026-2027 JCCC Scholarship Application becomes available for the upcoming fall/spring aid year.

March 15 – Priority deadline to complete your FAFSA for JCCC.

April 1 – Priority deadline to complete the JCCC Scholarship Application and have transcripts on file to establish a scholarship GPA. Also, the date the FAFSA needs to be received to be considered for need-based scholarships.

Mid-April – Packaging (federal aid and scholarships) begins for the upcoming aid year for students with complete financial aid files. Watch your school email account for offer notification.

June 15 – If not already filed, submit your FAFSA by this date to be on track to have financial aid in place by the payment deadline for the fall semester.

More information is available on the JCCC financial aid calendar.

Learn more