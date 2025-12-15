The Scoop: Happy Holidays!

By Ian Miller

A wintry chill is in the air, cheerful lights are glimmering from every rooftop, and should you work in retail, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has become a constant companion since shortly after Halloween. Holiday treats such as cookies, hot chocolate, candy canes, and more are beckoning temptingly from store shelves, and The Golden Scoop is now offering our own selection of holiday goodies to warm you up and chase away the cold.

Not even the Grinch could ignore our tasty rum-cake ice cream or white chocolate-cranberry protein balls – even a heart three sizes too small would grow when warmed by a spiced brown sugar latte. Your favorites – and a few new ones, too – are back and available to enjoy this holiday season, so stop by soon and pick one up.

Enjoy a wintermint latte with cold foam and sugar sprinkles with a cup or cone of our Jude’s Rum-Cake ice cream or maybe sample our new white chocolate-cranberry protein balls. Prancer’s Peppermint, a crowd favorite, is also back and it’s not even Christmas Eve yet, so maybe thank Santa for dropping it off early this year. No amount of coal in your stocking will dampen the joy of receiving a present this good.

Here’s what we have for this ho-ho-holiday season:

☕️Spiced Brown Sugar Latte

☕️Wintermint Latte with cold foam and sugar sprinkles

🍦Prancer’s Peppermint Ice Cream – peppermint ice cream with chocolate chip and candy cane shavings sprinkled on top

🍦Jude’s Rum Cake Ice Cream – vanilla ice cream with crumbled rum cake pieces

🌟White Chocolate-Cranberry Protein Balls

Our Super Scoopers will be eager to share their holiday cheer with everyone who walks in the door, so make sure to come by and say hello!

Stay tuned for holiday hours and we’ll see you soon!