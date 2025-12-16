December 7, 1958 — December 9, 2025

Overland Park

Alana Morgan, affectionately known as Non by her grandchildren, passed away on November 26, 2025, at the age of 66 in Overland Park, KS. She was born on December 7, 1958, in St. Louis, MO.

Non was a woman who embraced life’s simple pleasures. She cherished spending quality moments with her grandchildren. This often times included indulging in a sweet treat. Her inquisitive spirit led her to discover new worlds through her love of reading and movies. Ever playful, she delighted in the adventures of Pokémon Go, often seen exploring her neighborhood with her beloved dog Oliver.

Alana is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Antovoni, her father, Al Parker, and her son, Jason Adcock. She leaves behind a family who adored her: her daughter, Lindsey Brown, her brothers, Craig and Dino Antovoni, as well as her grandchildren.

As we remember Alana, we hold dear the memories of her love and vibrant spirit. She will be deeply missed.

