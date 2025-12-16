Brenda Farr

Brenda Sue Far passed away on 12/06/2025 at the age of 65. She was a devoted mother, a loving grandmother, and someone who never missed an opportunity to make people laugh.

She is survived by her three children: a son T.J., age 39; a daughter Trina, age 42; and a daughter Shannon, age 49, as well as her three grandchildren: a grandson Tyler, age 23; a granddaughter Kylin, age 15; and a grandson A.J., age 4, all of whom she loved deeply and took great pride in.

Family was always at the center of her life. She was often the first to crack a joke or offer a quick, witty remark, never shying away from humor that was a little crass at times but always meant to make others laugh. Her laughter and sharp sense of humor were a constant, even during difficult moments.

She will be remembered for her love for her family, and her ability to bring humor into any room she entered. Her memory lives on through her children, grandchildren, and the many people whose days were made brighter by her words and laughter.

A private celebration of life will be held on 12/19/2025, if you wish to come please contact T.J.