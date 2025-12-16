Jul 18, 1929 – Dec 10, 2025

Dean Edwin Cling, 96, of Leawood, KS, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Dean was born July 18, 1929 in Mediapolis, IA. He earned an Animal Husbandry Degree from Iowa State University. After graduation he became a pilot for the U. S. Air Force. He was shot down in the Korean War and also flew 100 missions in Viet Nam. He received a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross among other awards for valor.

While in the Air Force, he met Donna Nelson, an Air Force flight nurse and they were happily married for 58 years until her death in 2013. After he retired from the Air Force he worked as a commodity broker. Upon retirement he traveled the U.S. and Europe with Donna. They specialized in attending Air Force Reunions. Dean enjoyed Iowa State Cyclone sports, singing, spending time with family and wine tasting.

Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Donna and his sister, Elaine Gerling. He is survived by his brother, Roger, his children, Andrew (Tanya) Cling, Dana (Michael) O’Dea, Lisa (Robert) Reitz, and Marla (Tom) Jacquinot, his grandchildren,Andrew (Kristi), John, Katrina (Drew), Kiara (Cody) Liz, Madeline, Natalie(Charlie) and Nicholas, and his great grandchildren, Bennett, Sophia and Margot.

The interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd. Leavenworth, KS. The visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 West 62nd Street, Mission, KS 66202 followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.