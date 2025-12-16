Sep 26, 1938 – Dec 08, 2025

Don Vernon Riley, 87, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2025, in Overland Park, KS. surrounded by family. Don lived a fulfilling life which began in Deep River, IA. on September 26, 1938, son of John W. and Kathryn H. Riley. The family later moved to Keokuk, IA. where Don grew up. Always a club and fraternal organization enthusiast, Don was a participant in the Order of DeMolay as well as the American Youth Foundation camps during his teen years.

Don and Deborah (Debbie) Day of Muscatine, IA. met at church camp and were married on July 28, 1962. After graduating from Carthage College, Don taught school, before settling into a career in the corrugated container industry beginning with Hoerner Boxes of Keokuk. Promotions to general manager positions took Don to locations such as Lincoln, NE., Salt Lake City, San Jose, Savannah, GA. and Chattanooga, TN. (twice). He always enjoyed maintaining an office, even well into his retirement years.

While a member and president of the Keokuk Jaycees, Don was co-chairman of the World’s Largest Street Fair. He served as business manager of the 1962 Keokuk Dodgers, a minor league affiliate of the LA Dodgers. Don was an elder in the Presbyterian Church community and member of Jacob’s Well. He served as an area campaign manager for Iowa Governor Robert Ray. Don was recognized for his community commitment and excellence by the Jaycees awarding him Outstanding Young Man of the Year. He was a 33rd degree Mason, and participant in numerous Freemasonry branches where many friendships were made.

Don has been described as one of a kind, which he certainly was. He was an outgoing guy, well known for his gregarious personality and sense of humor. Don had a distinct, unique laugh that was identifiable from a distance. He knew that humor was a tool to navigate some of the difficult times and absurdities of life. Don liked wearing fun accoutrements such as shamrock ties, Mardi Gras beads, St. Louis Cardinals swag, hockey jerseys and all kinds of hats. He was also a collector of interesting trinkets and mementos.

Most people were friends to Don, whether he had known them for a short time or for life. Don was a kind, congenial man, who was always welcoming, particularly to his children’s friends. He was always interested in the well-being and success of others. Don and Debbie had friends all over the country who they kept in contact with or saw during visits to Iowa Hawkeye bowl games. There are many lasting impressions of him and numerous friends

described him as one of their all-time favorite human beings. Don knew that small gestures could have a positive, long-lasting effect and he made efforts to connect with others.

Don loved his family and was always in attendance at his children and grandchildren’s games, recitals, concerts and other school events while being proud of their accomplishments and what kind of people they were. In his younger days, he always had time to play catch after work. Don recently stated how blessed he and Debbie had been with their family and life together.

Always looking for ingenious and unconventional ways to save, Don once had his plant construct a corrugated luggage rack box complete with wax covering for annual vacations to Lake of the Ozarks. These vacations and multiple trips to St. Louis for Cardinals games and Six Flags made for lifetime memories.

Don will be well remembered by all whomever crossed paths with him. He always had a laugh, a word of encouragement and a handshake ready.

He is survived by his wife Debbie; son Mark, wife Kristen, children Katelyn, Adelyn, Jonathan and Emma; son Matthew, wife Teri and son Landon; daughter Sarai, husband Michael, children Riley and Logan; and brother Richard, wife Mary and daughter Laura.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Don’s life will be held on December 20, 2025, 10:00 am, at the Colonial Village chapel, 12500 W. 137th St, Overland Park, KS. A reception will be held afterwards.

The service will be broadcast via Zoom link: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/3880742903?pwd=tK0PbaMzuc58z3maoPoPqTkiWRoL21.1&omn=88078300493

