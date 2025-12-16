Tuesday, April 21st, 1953 – Sunday, December 14th, 2025

Gary Warren Claerhout, 72, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Sunday, December 14, 2025 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 2, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Olathe Hospice or Olathe Cancer Center. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas on April 21, 1953 to Aime Albert and Audrey Annette (Guthrie) Claerhout. He worked as a railroad carman for Union Pacific Railroad. He retired after 42 years of service. On May 20, 1972 in Olathe, Kansas Gary married Freda Rose. They moved to Spring Hill in 1978. Gary loved camping, boating and woodworking. He loved his family most of all.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Freda, Spring Hill, Kansas; sons Jeremy (Alisha) Claerhout, Gardner, Kansas and Brian (Jenifer) Claerhout, Pleasant Hill, Missouri; sisters: Dianne Crosby, Sanford, North Carolina, Susan Claerhout, Belton, Missouri and Karen (Gene) Price, Warshaw, Missouri; granddaughter Natalie (Charlie) Stagg; grandsons: Nicholas Claerhout, Alex Claerhout, Jackson Lee, Brayden Everett and Jaxton Weigel; brother-in-law Dean (Joy) Rose and sisters-in-law Cindi Rose and Wendy (Gary) Fevurley.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.