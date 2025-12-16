Sponsored Content A message from Fountain Mortgage December 16, 2025 Sponsored posts JoCo Homebuying: The 5-minute rule that could save you big on home insurance Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL by Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage When was the last time you thought about your home insurance? (If your answer is “when I bought my house and then never again,” congratulations — you’re perfectly normal.) But here’s a little secret that most homeowners don’t know: spending just five minutes once a year could save you hundreds of dollars — and maybe even thousands over time. Here’s how it works: Step 1: Set a 5-minute reminder once a year Seriously. Put it on your calendar. Call it “The Great Insurance Check-In” or “Operation: Save My Wallet.” Step 2: Call Your insurance agent Not email. Not text. Call. And ask these magic words: “Am I still getting all the discounts I qualify for?” Insurance companies are constantly updating their offerings, and discounts don’t always apply automatically. (Did you put on a new roof? Add a security system? Bundle your policies?) Step 3: Ask for a quick coverage review You might find you’re over-insured on things you don’t need anymore — or under-insured where it counts. Either way, a short review keeps you protected and proactive. Step 4: Get a second quote (optional but powerful) If you want to go the extra mile, it never hurts to get a second opinion from another provider. Loyalty is admirable — but not always rewarded when it comes to insurance. The bottom line: Insurance companies quietly hope we’re too busy to double-check our policies. But five minutes could mean hundreds of dollars back in your pocket — money you could put toward vacations, savings, or, let’s be honest, more trips to Target. And if you want a few great local insurance referrals, the team at Fountain Mortgage has your back. This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today. Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268 Previous articleWhy are Lenexa Police so closely tied to this controversial officer training company?Next articlePrairie Village is second JoCo city to support ACLU’s call for Spanish language ballots