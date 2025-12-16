Dec 17, 1945 – Dec 10, 2025

Jeffrey Clay Jones of Prairie Village, Kansas, former advertising executive and real estate broker/investor died on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025. Jeff was born December 17th, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was married to Rosanna Parker Jones for nearly 48 years before her death in 2016.

Jeff leaves a daughter, Lauren M. Kaiser (Michael) of Leawood, KS, grandson Evan M. Kaiser and granddaughter, Anna M. Kaiser. He also leaves a brother, Gary M. Jones (Joy), niece Jenni Miller (Jordan), nephew Ryan Jones (Abby), brother in law, Jerry D. Cunningham and several grandnieces and nephews. Jeff’s sister, Kathy K Cunningham, preceded him in death in 2022.

After graduating from the University of Missouri- Kansas City in 1969, Jeff started his career as an advertising agency account executive at M.F. Jones & Company eventually becoming president of the agency in 1976.

In 1976, while still working in the advertising business, Jeff started Jeff Jones Realty, a boutique real estate company that helped clients buy, sell, lease and manage single family homes and multi-family properties. He also began purchasing apartment buildings and single family homes as investments. Jeff eventually left the advertising business to devote himself full time to real estate brokerage and investing.

In 1980, Jeff and Rosanna opened the Video Shop, the first store in the Kansas City area dedicated solely to the rental and sale of popular video cassette movies for home viewing. After quadrupling sales, they sold the business in 1983 right before Blockbuster entered the market.

During his career, Jeff was involved in several civic and not-for-profit endeavors including:

-Member Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors

-Heartland Multiple Listing Service

-City Councilman of Westwood Hills, Kansas from 1979-1985.

-A founder, past president and member of the Board of Directors of the not-for-profit

-Kansas City Trolley Corporation from 1983-1990.

-Member, Board of Directors, Kansas City Spirit Festival (1985)

-Past Board Member, Johnson County Selective Service System.

Cremation. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Johnson County Aging and Human Services. Mailing checks payable to Johnson County Food Pantry: 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Suite 1300, Olathe, KS 66061. Donating online at: Donations | Johnson County Kansas (select food pantry).

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Phoenix Hospice.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.