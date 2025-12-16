May 30, 1942 — December 14, 2025

Olathe

John Wesley Hart of Olathe, KS. died December 14, 2025 at the age of 83. He was born in Kalamazoo, MI. on May 30, 1942, the son of Wesley Elias (Bill) Hart and Wilhelamine Florence (Willie) (Strong) Hart. Graduating from Benson High School Omaha, NE., he attended the University of Omaha. Worked as a Surveyor, Bricklayer, and Marrying Patsy (Pat) Stindt on October 10, 1964.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army. Intel school at Ft. Holabird, Baltimore, MD. then to Engineer OCS at Ft. Belvoir, VA. and Commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. Assigned to the 524th Engineering Company as the Commanding Officer at Grenadier Concern, Stuttgart, Germany. Awarded “The Army Commendation Medal” for Meritorious Service for moving the 524 Company to Ft. Hood, TX. Graduating from the University of Nebraska with a BS CE after the Army. John managed numerous facilities for the construction industry that produced architectural and structural both precast and prestress concrete and various other products. Joined Christ Lutheran Church in the summer of 1983, and served as an Elder for 20 years.

He leaves behind his wife, Pat of 61 years, a daughter, Debra Susan (Kurt) Bachman, Wichita, KS; son David Scott (Teresa) Hart, Overland Park, KS. 3 granddaughters (Hannah, Madeleine, Claire), one grandson (John Thomas), and nieces and nephews.

He was proceded in death by his father Bill, his mother Willie, his brother Harry William (Joe) Hart, both sisters Nora May (Hart) (Sissy) Glenn and Patrica Veronica (Hart) Jones.

Memorial visitation will be 9:30 -10:30 am with a memorial service following at 10:30 am, Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Christ Lutheran Church, 11720 Nieman Rd, Overland Park, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.