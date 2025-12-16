Sep 30, 1933 – Dec 10, 2025

Marilyn L. Waller, whose warmth touched everyone she met, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2025, at the age of 92. Born on September 30, 1933, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, Marilyn lived a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to her family and friends.

Marilyn attended the University of Louisville, where she was a proud member of the Chi Omega sorority. On October 17, 1953, she married her sweetheart, Jack Waller. Together, they built a beautiful life and shared more than 64 years of marriage before Jack’s passing in December of 2017.

She was the beloved mother of Gayle Hemeyer (Jim), Dana Gordon (Bill), and Karen McCreight (John). Marilyn, lovingly known as Monee, took tremendous pride in her role as a grandmother, a title she embraced with enthusiasm. She is survived by her grandchildren Kelly Curtis (Ron), Molly Adams (Brent), Heather Smiley (Traci), Shana Royston (Connor), Jackson McCreight, and Reed McCreight. Her legacy continues through her cherished great-grandchildren: Hosmer, Ava, and Aksel Curtis; Pax, Selah, and Jett Adams; Sloane, Sutton, Campbell, and Marley Royston; and Kayli Smiley — each a blessing who brought her endless joy.

Marilyn and Jack joined Country Club Christian Church as newlyweds, where they made lifelong friends in the Homesteaders Class. This great duo continued making many friends while raising their family in Overland Park, which kept their social calendar full. Often known as the life of the party, Marilyn and Jack loved sharing laughter and stories and had a welcoming spirit with everyone around them.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Waller; her daughter, Gayle Hemeyer; her brother, Charles “Bud” Ferguson; and her parents, Mary and Charles Ferguson.

To those who knew her, Marilyn was a source of grace, humor, and encouragement. She will be remembered for her stylish flair, her fun-loving personality, and the special way she made everyone feel valued and at home. Her presence in our lives was a true gift, and the imprint she leaves on our hearts will remain forever.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Tallgrass Creek for their love and compassion over the last 12 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, December 16th at 11:00 am, at the Country Club Christian Church Sanctuary, 6101 Ward Parkway, KC MO 64113.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Marilyn’s memory to Country Club Christian Church, Peace Out Cancer (a local Breast Cancer charity) – 11709 Roe Ave, Suite D #140, Leawood, KS 66211 or Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF)

