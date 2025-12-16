Olathe commission advances mixed-use project at 151st and Mur-Len

Despite pushback from nearby residents, a proposal for retail and apartments gained the Olathe Planning Commission’s approval at a meeting last week.

On Dec. 8, the commission voted 5-0 to OK the mixed-use development at 151st Street and Mur-Len Road.

Developers are proposing two buildings on the nine-acre vacant site. One would house multiple retail tenants, including space for a drive-thru. The second would be an area designated for a three- to four-story mixed-use building with 207 apartment units and ground-floor retail. The proposal also includes 331 parking spots.

The development would sit adjacent to Sutherlands at the Heritage Square Shopping Center and abut several residential streets.

The site is already zoned for commercial use, but developers are asking for an amendment that would update a 2003 ordinance by removing building design and traffic requirements that are no longer applicable.

City staff recommended the commission approve the proposal and said the development would align with PlanOlathe, the city’s comprehensive plan, which encourages higher density housing near retail centers and employment hubs in order to develop more walkable areas.

Neighbors are against development

Opposition to the project began weeks before last Monday’s meeting. Nearly two dozen residents attended a neighborhood meeting hosted by developers on Nov. 12 — three days later, one neighbor started a petition, which has since gained more than 500 signatures from residents urging the city to deny the rezoning request.

The petition cites concerns about infrastructure strain, traffic congestion, impacts on small businesses, community safety and neighborhood cohesion.

“A densely populated apartment complex could lead to increased noise and a potential rise in crime rates, altering the quiet and safe environment that Olathe residents cherish,” the petition reads.

“Alternative development plans should be explored that maintain the integrity and sustainability of Olathe while meeting future housing needs,” it continues.

Nearby residents attended the planning commission meeting echoed some of those same concerns from the petition, mentioning traffic, privacy compatibility with the neighborhood.

Four people spoke at the public hearing urging commissioners to deny the proposal. Several said they aren’t against commercial development at the site — just apartments.

“An apartment complex is totally out of place here,” said Margaret Kennedy, a nearby resident. “There are no multi-story buildings or properties around there. They’re single homes, duplexes and then one-story commercial buildings.”

Kennedy said traffic in that area is “terrible” already and that adding apartments would make it worse.

Another speaker, Denise Wallman, echoed Kennedy’s concern and said that her house is directly south of the proposed site.

“If you allow a multi-story apartment building there, anybody that lives up in the third or fourth story will be able to look down into my backyard and invade my privacy and peace of mind,” she said.

Jennifer Slaton, whose property also backs up to the proposed development site, told the commission that traffic around there is already “a nightmare” and is worried that a multi-story apartment complex would invade her privacy.

“I personally would be welcoming of a box store,” she said. “I would rather look at the back of a building that’s one to one and a half stories versus three stories of balconies looking at my backyard.”

In response to neighbors’ concerns, the developer has also added plans for a 6-foot-tall decorative fence along the south and east sides of the property.

Commissioners talk traffic and building heights

City staff said buildings up to 12 stories are allowed in areas with that zoning designation, and added that they have worked with the developers to limit the height.

Olathe City Planner Jessica Schuller said that three stories is still appropriate for the neighborhood.

“Three stories is really not uncommon for single-family residential,” she said. “You have two-story houses with a third-story walkout basement all over Olathe that backs up to other houses.”

Commissioner Ken Chapman asked if there are any plans to modify street design or widening to accommodate additional traffic.

“I have traveled 151st and Mur-len at rush hour,” Chapman said. “And I will admit it’s a nightmare there.”

Staff responded that there are no street improvement projects for that intersection included in the city’s current five-year Capital Improvement Plan.

“I think there probably has not been a satisfactory answer on the traffic,” Chairman Wayne Janner said after the vote. “And I would hope that the council would review that again.”

The Olathe City Council will review the proposed development at its meeting on Jan. 6, 2026.