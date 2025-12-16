Saturday, January 23rd, 1965 – Saturday, December 13th, 2025

Robbie Ray Kirk, 60, Edgerton, Kansas passed away Saturday, December 13, 2025 at his home. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 18, 2025 at New Life Community Church, 29200 W. 188th Street, Gardner, Kansas. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 19, 2025 at New Life Community Church. Burial at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Sarcoidosis Foundation, www.stopsarcodosis.org or Safe Foundation, KC metropolitan foundation for surviving spouse and family endowment fund. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Rob was born in Gardner, Kansas on January 23, 1965 to Freddie Dwayne and Nancy Ann (Ray) Kirk. He spent 34 years in the fire service, retiring as Fire Chief from Fire District # 1 of Johnson County, Kansas. On June 6, 1992 in Olathe, Kansas, Rob married Glenda Cagle. They have lived in Edgerton for 15 years. Rob enjoyed dirt track racing, NASCAR and woodworking projects. He liked to socialize and loved being with his family and friends. Rob was a member of New Life Community Church.

Rob is preceded in death by his father Freddie Kirk. He is survived by his wife Glenda, Edgerton, Kansas; children Nichole (Jake) Ring, Shawnee, Kansas and Dalton Ray (Witney) Kirk, Wellsville, Kansas; mother Nancy Ann Kirk, Edgerton, Kansas; siblings Kim (Tracy) Donovan, Gardner, Kansas and Freddie Scott Kirk, Gardner, Kansas and six grandchildren: McKennah Ring, Noah Moulthrop, Kaylee Ring, Wyatt Livingston, Brayden Kirk and McKinnley Kirk.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.