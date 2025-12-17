January 24, 1938 — December 13, 2025

Mission

Ann E. Long, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on December 13,2025 at the age of 87 in Mission, Kansas.

Born on January 24, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas, Ann was the treasured daughter of Harold and Thelma Perry. She was raised in a home filled with love and values that she carried throughout her life. Ann was a member and Queen of Job’s Daughters, and a member of the United Methodist Church.

Ann married the love of her life, George E. Long, with whom she shared joyous memories until his passing in 1997. Together, they built a family rooted in love and support. Ann was a homemaker, talented at cooking, and an avid reader, but also talented at the ability to organize. She was ahead of her time in organizational skills and could have parlayed it into a business! Ann lived for her family and found immense joy in nurturing and supporting them in every endeavor. In her earlier years, she was active in the PTA, Camp Fire Girl Co-Leader, and Co-Chair of the City of Mission Swim team.

Her passions included cheering fervently for KU Jayhawks basketball teams, Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting KC. She was known to get quite mad if her teams were losing, and just turn off the TV, not knowing the outcome. She never missed an opportunity to support her children and grandchildren’s activities and achievements. She was their biggest Cheerleader. She thoroughly enjoyed Sunday night family dinners.

Preceded in death by her husband George, her father Harold Perry, mother Thelma Perry, and grandparents Tommy and Anna Tipps, Ann leaves behind a legacy of warmth and love. She is survived by her devoted daughters Kim (Jeff) Crawford and Lisa (Don Henry). Her cherished grandchildren, Todd (Victoria) Crawford, Brad (Madeline) Crawford, Katie (Sam) Gilman, Garret (Jordan) Henry, and Brooke Henry. Ann also leaves behind her adored great-grandchildren, Case, Dottie, Emma, Gigi, Talley and Perry, who brough her endless joy and pride.

Services celebrating Ann’s life will be held at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas on Saturday, December 20th. Visitation will begin at 10 am, followed by a service at 11 am. A graveside burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery immediately following the services.

Ann’s abiding love and dedication to her family, along with her kind spirit and generous heart, have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.