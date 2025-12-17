Beverly Irene Lange

July 12, 1940 — December 16, 2025

Lenexa

Beverly Irene (Beals) Lange, affectionately known to friends and family as aunt Bev, Bev, Mom, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 16, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 85. Born on July 12, 1940, in Independence, Missouri, Bev’s life was a testament to warmth, kindness, and enduring strength. Bev never met a stranger and would open her home to anyone who needed a friend or a taco. Bev loved to grow her own ingredients in her very impressive garden to make her famous taco sauce that was loved by anyone who tried it. It was really good!!!

Bev was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loved to share Gods grace and his plan of salvation with others.

A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Bev was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her two brothers, her husband James Lange, and her oldest daughter Kathleen Fain. She leaves behind an enduring legacy through her surviving family and friends, including her daughters Teresa Torrence (Warren) and Jamie Males (Jon), her son Jim Lange (Sandy), as well as her grandchildren Tom Hilgardner (Cher)Teryn Tyson, (Jarrod)Marc Males, (Kinsey)Ethan Males, Josh Lange, Alex Lange, Gavin Lange, Johnny Torrence, and Amanda Jordan. Bev was also blessed with many great-grandchildren, who will carry her memory forward.

In her professional life, Bev found fulfillment working for the Kansas City Star, where she contributed her talents and dedication. Outside of work, she cherished time spent playing guitar and piano, singing and playing guitar in gospel groups, fishing, and tending to her garden. These interests brought her joy and serenity throughout her lifetime.

Beverly faced life’s challenges with grace and resilience, even as she and her family dealt with dementia in her final years. She remained surrounded by the love of her family, who will forever hold her in their hearts.

She never lost her warmth, kindness or that spectacular smile while battling dementia.

She will be missed by so many.

Services to honor and celebrate Bev’s life will be held on Monday, December 22, 2025, at the Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203. A visitation will begin at 10 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. A graveside service and memorial dinner will follow, with the address provided during the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.