January 26, 1931 — December 12, 2025

Shawnee

Carroll Leslie Culmsee, Jr, 94, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away at his daughter’s home peacefully on December 12, 2025. He was born on January 26, 1931, in Portland, Oregon, the son of Carroll Leslie Culmsee, Sr and Thelma Elvina (Eddy) Culmsee.

Carroll (Chuck) was a Veteran and a KU School of Education graduate. He spent 24 years in the Air Force, retiring as a Chief Master Seargent. He then went on to a 24 year career in the Shawnee Mission School District (Indian Creek and Shawnee Mission Northwest), teaching both math and science. [He always said he couldn’t keep a job for more than 24 years.]

Carroll was brilliant, funny, and creative. He was always whistling or humming a tune, writing poetry, and taking walks. He loved to fish and hunt, so he spent a lot of time on jon boats and in hunting vests. He filled his time with family, friends, and any critter that would have him. There was no baby he wouldn’t rock, and no injured creature he wouldn’t help.

Carroll was married for 59 years to Sara Jane (Snyder) Culmsee. Together they raised a beautiful family filled with tradition and love. He is proceded in death by his wife, Sara Jane, their infant daughter, Carol Leslie, his mother, his father, and his brothers (Gerald Culmsee and Robert Culmsee).

Survivors include his brother David Culmsee, sisters Kay Raney and Marie Commons, daughter Lisa Blankenship and husband Larry, daughter Gwendolyn (Wendy) Basham and husband Doug, son Christopher Culmsee and wife Leslie, and daughter in spirit Lisa (Weis) VanLerberg and husband Andrew. Grandchildren: Joshua Gray and wife Amanda, Sara Gray, Emily Keffer and husband Scott, Annie Martin and husband Jeffrey, Nicholas Blankenship, and Spencer Blankenship. Great-grandchildren: Linda Gray, Theodore Keffer, Lawrence Keffer, Evelyn Keffer, and Hayden Martin.

Carroll greeted everyone as “kiddo” or “guy” because everyone was family, and he always wanted to make everyone feel welcome. We know he was welcomed warmly in glory by his loved ones and our Lord on December 12, 2025. Those of us left on this earth will miss him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.