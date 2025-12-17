January 18, 1930 — December 11, 2025

Donald Wayne Love, 95, passed away peacefully in Overland Park, Kansas, on December 11, 2025. He was born in Norton, Kansas, to R. Wayne and Edith Love. He spent most of his childhood in Joplin, Missouri, with his younger brother Richard, growing up at the beloved family home at 2118 Bird. He graduated in 1948 from Joplin High School and attended Joplin Junior College. He then transferred to the University of Kansas where he studied accounting, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1952. He served in the United States Navy for two years as a supply clerk, and then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, to start his career. He met his first wife Carolyn R. Murphy at the Linwood Methodist Church singles group. They married on June 18, 1955, welcomed six children together, and by the mid-1960s, settled into the Wellington Squares neighborhood of Overland Park.

Don enjoyed playing bridge, competing in BBQ contests, eating the BBQ, and watching his beloved Kansas City sports teams. Shortly before his death, he received 60-Year Season Ticketholder status with the Kansas City Chiefs. His loyalty extended to the Kansas City Royals, where he and his brother Richard enjoyed many games. He loved a BLVD. Wheat and his brother a BLVD. Pale Ale. The bartender at the Royals stadium always greeted them each game with beers already poured. He also was a passionate KU basketball fan, and thanks to his kids, he amassed a substantial collection of KU memorabilia. He and Richard played a fair amount of tennis, and he even took up golf in retirement, although he later admitted to hating it.

His love for his family was unwavering. He rarely missed a ball game, play, choir concert, music recital, or birthday party. He was known to play a mean game of checkers and ping pong with his grandkids, often letting them beat him. He was a long-time member of Valley View Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School to 9th graders, and served as the President of the Heartland Cosmopolitan Club in the late 1990s. He loved being friends with all his neighbors in Wellington Squares, helping with the annual pig roast party and organizing a monthly “grocery order” to buy food at wholesale prices. And he may not have been the most handy with a wrench or a hammer, but he was all green thumbs in the vegetable garden.

In his professional life, Don worked as an auditor and comptroller for a number of firms in Kansas City including Deloitte, Ross & Touche, Yellow Cab Company, Crown Drug, and Presto Foods. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Dedicated to his craft, he was known to reconcile his money to the penny at the end of each day. His record-keeping of family expenses, including cancelled checks and bills, were tucked away in the attic until his kids finally convinced him he could part with them. They are now held by the Johnson County Museum, offering a fascinating window into the cost of raising a family in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.

He married Judy Pascarella in 2000, and the two enjoyed traveling, going to the symphony and movies, attending plays, and visiting with family and friends. Their favorite trips were the fun adventures they took with their grandsons to the American West. They were members of Village Presbyterian Church.

Don was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn Love in 1991, his parents, and his brother Richard. He leaves behind his wife Judy Pascarella, six children—Melanie (Gary), Meredith, Michael, Mitchell (Marcy), Matthew (Lorri), and Mindi (Jeff), 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his nephew Scott and his family, in addition to Judy’s family.

Don was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle — a man completely devoted to his family. He lived his life with purpose, loyalty, and a quiet perseverance that all who knew him admired. He had the best wry sense of humor, the warmest smile, and a contagious laugh. He led with positivity and calm, never with judgement. A gentle giant, he loved with his whole heart. While his family will miss him terribly, each is grateful for his generous spirit and the beautiful life he shared with them.

The family would like to thank Carrie and the team at Monarch Hospice and the caring staff at Stratford Commons of Overland Park. He was well loved by them, and the family appreciates the incredible kindness and comfort they showed him.

Services will be at Amos Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation for friends and family will begin at 10:00 a.m. that day. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Monarch Hospice, Salvation Army or Village Presbyterian Church.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.