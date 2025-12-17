Edward E. McLoud

March 29, 1935 — December 14, 2025

Overland Park

Ed McLoud, 90, passed away on Sunday, December 14, 2025. He was married to Pat McLoud for 69 years before her passing in February. They met in Bartlesville, OK, at Central Christian College.

He was born in Wichita, KS, on March 29, 1935, to Leslie and Orpha McLoud.

He is survived by three sons, Dennis (Julie), Mike (Shirley), and Kurt (Carol), 6 grandchildren, Carmen Hollerich (Gary), Tim McLoud (Tabitha), Kylee Bryson (Nic), Ian McLoud (Candis), Stacy Nowak (John), and Stachys McLoud (Isabelle), and 11 great-grandchildren.

He loved the church, DIY projects, and tinkering around on his farm or in his garage. He taught Bible class for years, loved singing and leading singing in worship. He was one of the founders of Systronics, Inc. and served as its president for many years.

Visitation will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS, on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 11:00 AM, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM, and burial at 1:00 PM at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Bible School or In Search of the Lord’s Way.

