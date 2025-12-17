December 8, 1928 — December 12, 2025

Lenexa

Elizabeth Ellen Wasmuth, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 12, 2025, at Lakeview Village Care Center in Lenexa, Kansas. She was born on December 8, 1928, in Andrews, Indiana.

Elizabeth attended Ball State University, earning a degree in physical education. Throughout her life, she was an active member of the United Methodist Church and P.E.O., and she found great joy in playing the piano and caring for the family and friends she loved so dearly.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Amy Parent (Rick) and Julie Davis; her grandchildren, Ashlee (Craig) and Kyle (Kylie) and Amy, Mandy Parent, and Sean Parent; and her great-grandchildren, Aubree Cain, Cameron Jackson, Carter Davis, Charlotte Davis, and Hayden Ruster.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 3rd, at 2:00 PM, held at the Heritage Activity Center at Lakeview Village in Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to KC Hospice or Salvation Army.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.