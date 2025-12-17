fbpx
A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District
Explore Your JCPRD: Oodles of options for winter break fun

School’s out, fun’s in! Kids’ Day Out Winter Break Camp at the Johnson County Museum is just one of the ways to keep kids engaged all winter break long.

Programs and camps being offered by JCPRD before, between, and after the holidays can help make sure kids stay safe and have no reason to be bored during their time off school.

This season’s offerings include Open Gym, Open Playground, and Kids’ Day Out sessions, as well as camps focused on art and theater, gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, and more!

Pre-registration is required for most of these programs. For more information, follow the links below, or call 913-831-3359.

Through Jan. 3

Dec. 22

Dec. 22-23 

Dec. 22-24

Dec. 22 – Jan. 2

Dec. 23

Dec. 29 

Dec. 29-30 

Dec. 29-31 

Dec. 29-Jan. 2

Dec. 30 

Jan. 2 

Jan. 5 

Some families flee Kansas as gender-confirming care ban for minors takes effect
Overland Park rolling out 60 e-bikes with new pilot

