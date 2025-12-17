Explore Your JCPRD: Oodles of options for winter break fun

Programs and camps being offered by JCPRD before, between, and after the holidays can help make sure kids stay safe and have no reason to be bored during their time off school.

This season’s offerings include Open Gym, Open Playground, and Kids’ Day Out sessions, as well as camps focused on art and theater, gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, and more!

Pre-registration is required for most of these programs. For more information, follow the links below, or call 913-831-3359.

Through Jan. 3

“Home for the Holidays at the All-Electric House” Holiday Exhibit at the Johnson County Museum (All Ages) Johnson County Museum

Dec. 22

Gymnastics: Open Playground (Ages 1-5 with an Adult) Mill Creek Activity Center

(Ages 1-5 with an Adult) Mill Creek Activity Center Gymnastics: Winter Break Open Gym (Ages 4.5-16) Mill Creek Activity Center

Dec. 22-23

Dec. 22-24

Museum: Kids’ Day Out Winter Break Camp (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum

Dec. 22 – Jan. 2

TIP Mainstage: “DESCENDANTS” Tech Crew Camp (Ages 10-16) Blackbox Theatre at Johnson County Art & Heritage Center

Dec. 23

Gymnastics: Winter Break Open Gym (Ages 4.5-16) Mill Creek Activity Center

Dec. 29

Gymnastics: Winter Break Open Gym (Ages 4.5-16) Mill Creek Activity Center

Dec. 29-30

Basketball: New Century Fieldhouse Winter Camp (Grades 2-8) New Century Fieldhouse

Dec. 29-31

Dec. 29-Jan. 2

Museum: Kids’ Day Out Winter Break Camp (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum

Dec. 30

Jan. 2

Gymnastics: Ninja Clinic (Ages 6-12) Mill Creek Activity Center

Jan. 5