A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District December 17, 2025 Explore Your JCPRD: Oodles of options for winter break fun School's out, fun's in! Kids' Day Out Winter Break Camp at the Johnson County Museum is just one of the ways to keep kids engaged all winter break long. Programs and camps being offered by JCPRD before, between, and after the holidays can help make sure kids stay safe and have no reason to be bored during their time off school. This season's offerings include Open Gym, Open Playground, and Kids' Day Out sessions, as well as camps focused on art and theater, gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, and more! Pre-registration is required for most of these programs. For more information, follow the links below, or call 913-831-3359. Through Jan. 3 "Home for the Holidays at the All-Electric House" Holiday Exhibit at the Johnson County Museum (All Ages) Johnson County Museum Dec. 22 Gymnastics: Open Playground (Ages 1-5 with an Adult) Mill Creek Activity Center Gymnastics: Winter Break Open Gym (Ages 4.5-16) Mill Creek Activity Center Dec. 22-23 Dance: Dare to Dance – Dancing Through Life (Ages 8-13) Johnson County Art & Heritage Center Volleyball: Okun Winter Break Camp (Grades 3-8) Okun Fieldhouse Dec. 22-24 Museum: Kids' Day Out Winter Break Camp (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum Dec. 22 – Jan. 2 TIP Mainstage: "DESCENDANTS" Tech Crew Camp (Ages 10-16) Blackbox Theatre at Johnson County Art & Heritage Center Dec. 23 Gymnastics: Winter Break Open Gym (Ages 4.5-16) Mill Creek Activity Center Dec. 29 Gymnastics: Winter Break Open Gym (Ages 4.5-16) Mill Creek Activity Center Dec. 29-30 Basketball: New Century Fieldhouse Winter Camp (Grades 2-8) New Century Fieldhouse Dec. 29-31 Gymnastics: Winter Camp (Ages 6-14) Mill Creek Activity Center Music: Broadway Style Workshop – On Broadway (Ages 8-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Computers: Young Engineers Camp (Ages 6-12) Mill Creek Activity Center Basketball: Okun Winter Break Camp (Grades K-3) Okun Fieldhouse Computers: Robotics Battle Bots Camp (Ages 9-15) Mill Creek Activity Center Basketball: Okun Winter Break Camp (Grades 4-8) Okun Fieldhouse Volleyball: New Century Fieldhouse Winter Break (Ages 7-14) New Century Fieldhouse Dec. 29-Jan. 2 Museum: Kids' Day Out Winter Break Camp (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum Dec. 30 Gymnastics: Winter Break Open Gym (Ages 4.5-16) Mill Creek Activity Center Ernie Miller Kids' Day Out Winter Break (Ages 8-10) Ernie Miller Nature Center Jan. 2 Gymnastics: Ninja Clinic (Ages 6-12) Mill Creek Activity Center Jan. 5 Museum: Kids' Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum