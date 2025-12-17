James “Jim” Curtis Smith

July 7, 1940 — December 10, 2025

Overland Park

James Curtis “Jim” Smith, age 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on December 10, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on July 7, 1940, in Evansville, Indiana, to Curtis and Lucille Smith, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Janet Elliott, Joyce Winters, and John Smith.

After graduating from high school in Evansville, Indiana, Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy. During his distinguished 32-year military career, he served aboard the USS Essex and USS George Washington. His service was recognized with numerous honors, including the Bronze Star Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, along with many additional awards and commendations. Jim retired from the Navy with the rank of Master Chief.

Following his military service, Jim worked as an air traffic controller, where he earned multiple awards and accolades for his professionalism and dedication. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from Park University and devoted himself to education, serving as a paraprofessional in special education. Jim spent ten years with the Blue Valley School District, where he made a lasting impact on countless students and families.

Jim was a devoted Methodist and an active member of Church of the Resurrection. He also generously volunteered his time in the Emergency Room at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, continuing his lifelong commitment to serving others.

Jim made his home in Overland Park with his beloved wife, Fran. He enjoyed yardwork and had a passion for ballroom dancing, line dancing, and square dancing. He took great pride in his yard and was often recognized by friends and neighbors as the most dedicated caretaker on the block.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Fran Smith of almost 43 years; his daughter, Cathy Henderscheid of Overland Park, Kansas; his grandchildren, Caitlyn Foos and Kyle Henderscheid; and his great-grandchildren, Levi Foos and Gavin Foos.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Pallbearers will be Sean Henderscheid, Kyle Henderscheid, Cody Foos, Jerry Nalley, Roger Peters, and Rick Kirkham.

In addition, to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Matthew’s Ministry.

