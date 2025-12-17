February 22nd, 1934 – December 11th, 2025

Janice Carmichael, born February 22, 1934, in Emporia, Kansas, to Ralph and Velma Wilson, entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

She is survived by her sister Barb Oliver (Bob) of The Villages, Florida; her son Brad Minnis of Olathe, Kansas; her daughter Debbie Chiaverini (Tony) of Leawood, Kansas; and her son-in-law Kirk Randall of Paola, Kansas. Janice’s legacy continues through her 8 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and many loving members of her extended blended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don Carmichael, her sister Phyllis Gester, and her daughter Georjann Randall.

Janice attended Blue Valley Church in Olathe, Kansas. She faithfully participated in Bible study for 48 years. She served as a Sunday school teacher and church secretary, sharing her love of Scripture and her deep faith. Later in life, she volunteered with hospice and was active in the Celiac organization in Rogers, Arkansas, and Overland Park, Kansas.

Her greatest joy was teaching her grandchildren Bible stories and guiding them to know Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She was a dedicated prayer warrior for her family and friends, always lifting others up in faith. Janice cherished receiving texts and photos from her grandchildren, which brought her endless happiness.

A lifelong baseball fan, Janice followed the Kansas City Athletics and later the Royals, rarely missing a game on radio or television. She also enjoyed traveling the country with her husband in their motor home, creating lasting memories along the way.

Affectionately known as “Granny,” Janice treasured that title above all others. Her love, faith, and devotion will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

The family will host a celebration of life on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Asbury Villas, located at 18532 West 157th Terrace, Olathe, Kansas 66224

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.