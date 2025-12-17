On Sunday, December 14th, 2025, John Hamilton Robinson Jr., age 75, of Mission Hills, Kansas, peacefully entered the presence of the Lord, closing a remarkable life defined by unwavering strength, profound integrity, and a gracious spirit that deeply touched all who had the privilege of knowing him. His faith was not loud or performative, but evident in the way he always treated others – with humility, kindness and grace.

Born on August 17th, 1950, John carried a presence that filled a room—not with stories or humor, but with steadiness, sincerity, and an uncommon ability to make people feel seen and supported. He was someone you could count on: dependable, thoughtful, and guided by a quiet wisdom that came from a life lived with purpose and heart.

John was a fourth-generation alumnus of the University of Kansas, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering. He was a devoted brother of Beta Theta Pi, a legacy he carried with deep affection and pride throughout his life.

He spent the majority of his career at Black & Veatch, ultimately serving as Managing Partner. For some of those years, John and his family lived internationally, experiences that shaped their lives and broadened their perspectives. His expertise, measured leadership, and character earned him the respect of colleagues across continents. In later years, he continued to lend his wisdom through board service, including roles with Alliance Resource Partners and Coeur Mining. The respect shown to him—and the kindness extended to his family during the early stages of his illness—was a profound source of encouragement.

Above all, John cared deeply for his family. As a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he led with calmness, generosity, and quiet strength. He showed love through action—through his presence, support, hard work, and the way he consistently showed up for those he loved. An avid outdoorsman, he cherished time spent with family, whether on the water, in a duck blind, or cheering on his grandsons at their school, sporting or life events. His influence will continue in the lives of all those he shaped with unwavering love.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Kyle; his children, John (Monica), Katie, and Meg (Joe); his five grandsons, Jeremiah, Wells, Brooks, Finley and Rhodes, as well as many other dear relatives, all who will carry forward his legacy of compassion, responsibility, and wholehearted devotion to family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Patricia Robinson, who now welcome him home in peace.

In his final season, John faced the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease with the same grace and dignity that marked his life, surrounded by the love of those who held him dear. His bride of nearly 54 years was there to guide him with an amazing kindness and an unwavering faith.

We are having a private family burial, then in early 2026, a celebration of John’s life, honoring a man who lived fully, loved deeply, and leaves behind a legacy of strength and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hope Center KC, or you are invited to extend a simple act of kindness to someone today—reflecting the way John lived each day of his life.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.