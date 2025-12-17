Aug 17, 1948 – Dec 15, 2025

Kathleen Marie O’Connell Anthony, 77, passed away, after a short and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, on December 15, 2025, surrounded by loving siblings, at her home in Overland Park, Kansas.

Kathy was the 6th of 10 children of Paul J. O’Connell and Mary Schloegl O’Connell, raised in Westwood, Kansas. She attended St. Agnes Grade School and Bishop Miege High School, as well as Avila University. Her work career spanned retail management (Macy’s, Chasnoff’s), followed by sales and marketing for several technical schools, Sun Publications, and Builders Publishers Co. Her dedication to her work was exemplary.

She was married to Rodd Anthony from May,1980 until his death in June,2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, JoAnn Purcell, a brother, William “Billy” O’Connell, and two brothers-in-law, Dr Larry Purcell and Dale Schmidtberger.

Kathy is survived by 7 siblings, Paul O’Connell (Marianne), Bob O’Connell (Edeli), Tom O’Connell (Julie), Judy Reyhle (Steve), Marty O’Connell, Maureen Alexander and Elaine Schmidtberger, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

Upon retirement and after her husband’s death, Kathy found great joy and fulfillment in her volunteer work at the KU Cancer Center. Anyone on the receiving end of her smile was filled with a warm, welcoming love. She will be sorely missed as a take-charge friend/sister/aunt with boundless generosity.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the KU Cancer Center of Westwood, Kansas or Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood, Kansas.

Visitation will be on December 27, 2025, at 10:00am at Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church, with the funeral service following, at 11:00am.

If you are unable to attend, the link to the YouTube Livestream will be found at www.cureofars.com/funeral on the day of the funeral.

