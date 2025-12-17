Nedra Faye Mickey

February 4, 1943 — December 12, 2025

Overland Park

Nedra Faye Johnson Mickey February 4, 1943 – December 12, 2025 Nedra was born in Topeka Kansas and grew up in Lawrence Kansas. Her parents were Marvin and Dola Johnson. Nedra’s family moved to Prairie Village Kansas in the mid 1950s and she was one of the first graduating classes from Shawnee Mission East high school in 1961. Nedra had a lifelong love of music which began during her high school years as a member of the marching and symphonic bands. An award-winning baton twirler, she loved to tell stories about throwing the flaming baton at the high school games. Her son, Sheldon Robert Mickey who predeceased her in 2021 was the joy of her life. Most of her adult activities were focused around Sheldon, her work at Sutherland Lumber Company, and her church. During her retirement years, she remained very active at Trinity Baptist Church which provided her with a great sense of community and purpose in life. Nedra was also predeceased by her brother Gary Johnson of Chicago Illinois. Nedra is survived by her grandchildren- Rachel Hunt and Cora Mickey Faulk, former DIL Mary Hunt and by her SIL Judy Johnson of South Carolina.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.